Pocola's Bailey Lairamore signing with CASC softball

Pocola's Bailey Lairamore signs with Carl Albert State College for softball while surrounded by teammates and coaches.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola's Bailey Lairamore signed with Carl Albert State College for softball on Friday.

"It's just a different experience playing with different girls at a higher level of the sport," she said. "I love [CASC head] coach Watson. Her attitude is amazing, and she's just a nice person all-around. I feel like she's going to push me to my limits and make me be the best player I can be."

Tags

Recommended for you