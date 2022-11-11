Pocola's Bailey Lairamore signed with Carl Albert State College for softball on Friday.
"It's just a different experience playing with different girls at a higher level of the sport," she said. "I love [CASC head] coach Watson. Her attitude is amazing, and she's just a nice person all-around. I feel like she's going to push me to my limits and make me be the best player I can be."
In fast-pitch, Lairamore helped Pocola to a Class 3A state semifinal appearance in 2020, a Class 2A state quarterfinal appearance last year and a Class 2A state runner-up finish this fall. In slow-pitch, she aided a Class 4A state quarterfinal appearance in 2021 and a Class 3A state championship this spring.
"She's been such an integral part of our success as a four-year starter, another one of the big group of seniors that will be tough to replace," Pocola head coach Eddie Combs said.
Combs spoke to her nickname, "Clutch," which she earned through numerous clutch hits throughout her high-school career. That includes her game-winning grand slam against How in the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament final her freshman year, as well as other go-ahead hits in the LCT finals. She hit a home run last year in the seventh inning of the regional final against Wilburton to put Pocola in the fast-pitch state tournament and had the go-ahead hit in the fast-pitch state semifinal against Dale in October.
Lairamore acknowledged that transitioning to the college game will be difficult, but said she will learn.
"I'm going to adapt. I'm going to push myself harder than I ever have, and I'm going to be better," she said.
She said she hopes the experience in big games benefits her.
"As long as I keep pushing and trying my hardest, I think that I will be successful," she said.
Combs said Lairamore loves to practice, works hard and is a vocal team leader.
"The intangibles she brings to our program are just big. She's so pleasant. She breaks up the monotony because she's so spirited," Combs said.
Watson said Lairamore's attitude stood out in showcases and games.
"I watched her several times. Even when she had a bad game, she never had a bad attitude. She always treated her teammates the way she should. Whenever she had a bad day offensively, she didn't let that affect her defensively, so vice versa. She had a good mentality going up to the plate. I love seeing my athletes when they have a good day, but I love seeing it when they have a hard day at the plate or defensively. If they strike out, I want to see how they overcome that," Watson said, explaining that she is looking more for character traits with her first recruiting class. "My job is to make women among girls. If they have those traits coming into the program, it's an easier job for me. If they have a hard time, they're not going to quit. They're going to push through and overcome that adversity."
This fall, Lairamore hit .393 with a .449 on-base percentage, a .590 slugging percentage, two home runs and 29 runs batted in. She led the team with 47 RBIs as a junior and totaled 129 RBIs in four years of fast-pitch. Each season, she had an on-base percentage higher than .440 and a slugging percentage beyond .500.
"My hitting mentality is I just get up there and hit the ball," she said. "My at bat is for my team. It's not just for me."
Lairamore said she is hoping for repeat championships in basketball and slow-pitch.
Lairamore plans to study allied health while working toward a nursing degree.
CASC, an NJCAA Division II program, went 4-12 this spring under Shelby Whitecotton.