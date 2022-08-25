Pocola's Maxwell no-hits SC in DH sweep; Wister homers thrice, more softball, baseball
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Allyssa Parker totaled three home runs and Maci Maxwell threw a five-inning no-hitter as Pocola (18-0, 9-0 District 2A-6) advanced its unbeaten start with a doubleheader sweep. Maxwell threw only 39 pitches. Howe (13-4, 5-1 District 2A-6) also swept a doubleheader. Irelyn Cooper had her second last-inning go-ahead hit this week for Wister (9-7) at Spiro (9-2). Emma Hackler threw eight strikeouts as Poteau (9-4, 4-2 District 4A-8) won on the road in district play.
In baseball, Wister (11-1) totaled three home runs as Tucker Wooten, Jayden Byars and Will Bryan went yard.
