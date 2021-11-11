Pocola’s Raychel Nelke signed to golf in the crimson and white Oklahoma University shirt on Wednesday.
Nelke placed third in the Class 2A state golf tournament in May with a score of 141.
Currently, the American Junior Golf Association has her ranked 113th in the world for ages 12-18 and 51st among the Class of 2022. Her lowest career score is 66 for an 18-hole round. She has hit it multiple times. At age 10, she hit a 34 on a nine-hole course.
Oklahoma placed fourth in the Big 12 Championship and seventh in the NCAA Columbus Regional.