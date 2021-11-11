Rachel Nelke signs with OU for golf

Pocola’s Raychel Nelke signs with Oklahoma University with father Scott, sister Ryanne and mother Tina behind her.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola’s Raychel Nelke signed to golf in the crimson and white Oklahoma University shirt on Wednesday.

Nelke placed third in the Class 2A state golf tournament in May with a score of 141.

Currently, the American Junior Golf Association has her ranked 113th in the world for ages 12-18 and 51st among the Class of 2022. Her lowest career score is 66 for an 18-hole round. She has hit it multiple times. At age 10, she hit a 34 on a nine-hole course.

Oklahoma placed fourth in the Big 12 Championship and seventh in the NCAA Columbus Regional.

Tags

Recommended for you