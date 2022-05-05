Pocola's Raychel Nelke won the Class 2A state golf championship, which finished on Thursday.
Nelke had a total score of 146 for the 36-hole tournament, including 78 in the second round on Thursday after securing the lead by hitting 68 in the first round on Wednesday.
Nelke, a University of Oklahoma signee, beat Jaci Hartman of Turner by four strokes.
Nelke is the first Pocola girls golf champion and second girls golf champion from LeFlore County, following Poteau's Hannah Ward (2012-14).
As state champion, she's automatically qualified for the All-State golf match, which will be during the Oklahoma Coaches Association clinic in late July.