As more area softball teams opened their seasons on Tuesday, Pocola's Allyssa Parker threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts in Game 1 of a doubleheader and totaled three home runs and seven RBIs in the two games. Lety Parga, Bailey Lairamore and Kylee Smith each totaled three hits. Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a defeat of Wister. Grey also totaled five hits, a walk and an RBI in two games.
Several games were rained out, including Panama vs. Howe, a three-way involving Spiro, Whitesboro and Roland at Spiro, and Red Oak vs. Keota. On the baseball side, a three-way between Howe, Cameron and Smithville was rained out.