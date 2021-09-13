First round
Pocola's Allyssa Parker threw down the hammer in the third round of the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament on Monday, no-hitting Wister at Spiro. She threw eight strikeouts. Following are all the Day 1 scores and the schedule for Day 2
Wister 20, Arkoma 0
Heavener 16, Talihina 0
Panama 13, Spiro 1
LeFlore 7, Cameron 1
Second round
Whitesboro 11, Panama 0
Howe 2, Heavener 0
Wister 7, Poteau 3
Pocola 9, LeFlore 0
Third round
Pocola 8, Wister 0
Whitesboro 5, Howe 0
Tuesday schedule
At Spiro
Losers bracket
LeFlore vs. Spiro 2 p.m.
Talihina vs. Poteau 4 p.m.
LeFlore-Spiro, Talihina-Poteau winners 6 p.m., winner vs. Howe 8 p.m.
At Panama
Losers bracket
Panama vs. Cameron 4 p.m. (F1)
Heavener vs. Arkoma 4 p.m. (F2)
Panama-Cameron, Heavener-Arkoma winners 6 p.m. (F1), winner vs. Wister 8 p.m. (F2)
Winners bracket
Pocola vs. Whitesboro 8 p.m. (F1)