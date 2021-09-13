Allyssa Parker no-hitter vs. Wister

Pocola's Allyssa Parker winds up to pitch during her no-hitter on Monday against Wister in the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

First round

Pocola's Allyssa Parker threw down the hammer in the third round of the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament on Monday, no-hitting Wister at Spiro. She threw eight strikeouts. Following are all the Day 1 scores and the schedule for Day 2

Wister 20, Arkoma 0

Heavener 16, Talihina 0

Panama 13, Spiro 1

LeFlore 7, Cameron 1

Second round

Whitesboro 11, Panama 0

Howe 2, Heavener 0

Wister 7, Poteau 3

Pocola 9, LeFlore 0

Third round

Pocola 8, Wister 0

Whitesboro 5, Howe 0

Tuesday schedule

At Spiro

Losers bracket

LeFlore vs. Spiro 2 p.m.

Talihina vs. Poteau 4 p.m.

LeFlore-Spiro, Talihina-Poteau winners 6 p.m., winner vs. Howe 8 p.m.

At Panama

Losers bracket

Panama vs. Cameron 4 p.m. (F1)

Heavener vs. Arkoma 4 p.m. (F2)

Panama-Cameron, Heavener-Arkoma winners 6 p.m. (F1), winner vs. Wister 8 p.m. (F2)

Winners bracket

Pocola vs. Whitesboro 8 p.m. (F1)

