Pocola's Allyssa Parker received the District 2A-6 Player of the Year award after a dominant year at the plate and in the pitcher's circle.

Parker had a .678 on-base percentage, a 1.333 slugging percentage, 20 home runs, five triples and 70 RBIs. She threw 150 strikeouts in 130 innings while posting a .7 walks-and-hits-per-inning rate.

