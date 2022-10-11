Pocola's Allyssa Parker received the District 2A-6 Player of the Year award after a dominant year at the plate and in the pitcher's circle.
Parker had a .678 on-base percentage, a 1.333 slugging percentage, 20 home runs, five triples and 70 RBIs. She threw 150 strikeouts in 130 innings while posting a .7 walks-and-hits-per-inning rate.
Howe's Kadynce Delt was named the 2A-6 Pitcher of the Year, throwing 148 strikeouts in 113.2 innings.
Pocola's Kail Chitwood was the Offensive Player of the Year. She posted a .465 on-base percentage, a .742 slugging percentage, nine home runs and 62 RBIs.
Pocola's Eddie Combs and Howe's Richie Nye shared the Coach of the Year Award. Pocola was the district champion and finished 40-3 as the Class 2A runner-up. Howe was 28-13 in Nye's first season coaching the team and reached the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Pocola's Maci Maxwell (pitcher), Kylee Smith (third base) and Bailey Lairamore (utility) and Howe's Gracie Lute (catcher), Kaelbi Duvall (first base), Karsyn Nye (second base), Ashlyn Dalton (outfield) and Abby Huie (utility) also received All-District selections.
Krista Dotson received Panama's only All-District honor as a utility player.