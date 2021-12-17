Pocola's girls and boys basketball teams took different routes on Friday to semifinal victories to make the finals of the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina. Here's the rundown for the day, followed by Saturday's schedule.
Girls
Winners semifinals
Pocola 53, Hugo 27
Pocola (7-0), the seventh-ranked team in Class 2A, overcame a physical first quarter before gaining steam in the second quarter and blowing by Hugo (5-4), the 15th-ranked Class 3A team, in the third.
After a 10-foot floater by Mika Scott, Hugo outscored Pocola 7-1 for the rest of the first quarter for an 11-5 margin.
Hugo led 15-8 by the 4:08 mark of the second quarter before Pocola went on an 8-0 run for the remainder of the half, capped by a layup and a pair of free throws by Allyssa Parker, for a 16-15 edge.
Pocola scored the first eight points of the second half. After allowing Hugo its only field goal of the quarter, Pocola scored 18 unanswered points for the rest of the quarter. Mika Scott scored three straight buckets in the latter part of the stanza.
Parker scored 10 of her 22 points in the third quarter. Scott posted seven of her 14 points in the third. Bailey Lairamore had seven points. Kylee Smith had six points.
Roland 52, Rattan 42
Consolation
Talihina 53, Panama 43
Talihina (1-7) surged in the third quarter and held off Panama (4-4) in the fourth for its first win since Feb. 22, 2020. Panama led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter as Krista Dotson scored eight of her 15 points.
Panama entered halftime ahead 27-18.
Talihina's Ryleigh Farris made four 3-pointers in the third quarter as the girls in black and gold outscored Panama by 13 to take a 38-34 lead by the end of the quarter.
Talihina stretched its lead to 48-36 with a little more than three minutes left.
Talihina's Leah Dill scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter. Farris had 12 points. Khloe Holland had nine points. Cheyenne Bearstops had seven points.
Hailey Blair and Kelcee Ward both had eight points for Panama. Gabi Whiteaker had five points.
Broken Bow 44, Atoka 41
Boys
Winners semifinals
Pocola 36, Broken Bow 33
Pocola (4-0), which is ranked 20th in Class 2A, survived a dry spell in the the second and third quarters in order to pull out the win against the Savages, the 16th-ranked team in Class 4A.
Ian Hardwick scored 17 of the Indians' points in the first quarter, including a transition layup in the closing seconds, as they took a 20-9 lead.
Garrett Scott made a pair of treys early in the second quarter, extending the margin to 26-9 before Broken Bow scored the last nine points of the half, making it a 26-18 game.
Pocola did not made a field goal in the third quarter, but still finished it ahead 27-24 by limiting the Savages to a pair of made field goals.
Broken Bow came within 30-29 midway through the fourth, but Hardwick hit a straightaway 3-pointer at the 3:30 mark for a 33-29 Pocola lead.
Eli Garrett hit a critical layup with 1:39 left for a 35-32 Pocola lead.
Hardwick finished with 24 points. Scott had 10 points.
Roland 51, Hugo 48
Consolation semifinals
Rattan 54, Howe 51
The seventh-ranked Lions (8-3) battled through a one-possession game for the last three quarters with the Rams (10-2, ranked fifth in Class A), but saw its shooting go cold in the last few minutes.
Ky Lynn, who scored 18 of his team-leading 20 points in the first half, made a pair of free throws at the end of the first quarter to get Howe within 16-13.
Garrett Smith made a 3-pointer from the right wing with 42 seconds left in the second quarter for a 30-29 lead, but Rattan answered with a pair of free throws at the 25.3-second mark to enter halftime ahead 31-30.
Kobe Wooten hit a 3-pointer from the left wing and Jensin Coggins made a pair of shots to get Howe a 39-35 lead with 4:31 left in the third quarter.
Lynn made a layup with 1:07 left in the period for a 45-41 lead, but a 3-pointer by Rattan with four seconds left cut Howe's edge to 45-44.
Rattan pulled ahead early in the fourth quarter. Jensin Coggins made one of two free throws with 2:51 left to get Howe within 52-51, but was sent to the bench for a spell after recording his fourth foul on the following defensive possession.
Ky Lynn missed a pass with 17 seconds remaining, and Rattan made a pair of free throws 10 seconds later.
Coggins scored seven of his 14 points in the third quarter. Brayden Dalton had eight points.
Panama 60, Talihina 44
Bryce Tackett made a couple of shots early to key a 9-2 Panama (6-2) start, but Talihina tallied the last nine points of the quarter for an 11-9 lead.
After the two teams traded treys early in the quarter, Talihina scored seven straight points for a 25-17 lead. Logan Davis made a close-range shot to start a 9-2 Panama run, getting within 27-26 by halftime.
Tackett drained a 3-pointer from the right wing with 5:37 left in the third quarter to spark a 7-0 run for a 36-29 lead.
A 13-3 Razorbacks run spanning the late third and early fourth quarter included a trey by Leslye Warren with three seconds left in the third and Panama standing ahead 49-34 with 7:23 left in the game.
Tackett led Panama, the 16th-ranked team in Class 2A, with 17 points. Jagger Phillips had 12 points. Logan Davis had 10 points. Dylan Williams had eight points. Warren had five points. Kicks Nixon had four points.
Nolan Baughman led Talihina (1-7) with 14 points. Ramses Hernandez had 11 points. Levi Hill had nine points. Matthew Harris had six points. Noah Bryant had four points.
Saturday schedule
Girls
Seventh place game
Panama vs. Atoka 11 a.m.
Consolation final
Talihina vs. Broken Bow 1:40 p.m.
Third place game
Hugo vs. Rattan 4:20 p.m.
Final
Pocola vs. Roland 7 p.m.
Boys
Seventh-place game
Howe vs. Talihina 12:20 p.m.
Consolation final
Panama vs. Rattan 3 p.m.
Third-place game
Broken Bow vs. Hugo 5:40 p.m.
Final
Pocola vs. Roland 8:20 p.m.