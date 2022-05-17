Pocola's Kenzie Tuck and Emma Damato contributed to Murray State College softball's triumphant sweep through its district playoff in Topeka, Kan., to make the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
Tuck went 2-for-8 with two walks in the district while Damato went 3-for-9 with two runs batted in.
In MSC 9-0 opening win against Neosho College (Mo.) on Saturday, Damato drove in two runs on an error in a second inning that started with a double by Tuck. Damato scored later that inning to give MSC a 5-0 lead.
Tuck finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk.
Damato went 2-for-3 and stole a base later that day as MSC beat Labette Community College (Kan.) 13-1. Tuck went 1-for-4.
Damato went 1-for-3 while Tuck walked and scored in MSC's 10-3 clinching win against Neosho on Monday.
The NJCAA Division II national tourney will be May 24-28 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.
Tuck is now hitting .442 with a .506 on-base percentage and a .708 slugging percentage, along with five home runs, six triples and 41 RBIs. Damato is hitting .333 with a .371 on-base percentage and 23 RBIs.
Remi West of Spiro also plays for Murray State College.