A handful of softball and baseball games have been canceled due to the extreme heat advisory in LeFlore County. The county has seen high temperatures greater than 100 degrees with heat indices of around 110 for the last couple of days, and highs of more than 100 degrees are expected to continue through Friday.
Howe Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that it would suspend athletic activities until further notice due to the extreme heat. That ruled out Monday's Howe-Panama softball game and Tuesday's softball matchup of Howe-Hartshorne and baseball matchup of Howe-LeFlore. Since the softball matchups are district games, they will be rescheduled.