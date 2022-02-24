Today's Carl Albert State College's baseball and softball games have been postponed. Baseball at home against Connors State College has been postponed to May 3. The CASC cheer open practice scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Rosie and Art Stivers Center.
The Annetta Spencer Poteau baseball spaghetti dinner is March 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Poteau seventh and eighth grade academic center cafeteria. There will be dessert and a silent auction. All proceeds raise money for the Poteau baseball.
The Vike Hike benefitting Carl Albert State College will be March 26, starting at 1507 McKenna Street. The 10K is at 7 a.m. The 5K is at 8:30 a.m. The 10K is $40. The 5K costs $25. Those who sign up for the Vike BRICK, running both races, pay $50.
The LeFlore High School Class of 2022 will present a 5K at 9 a.m. on March 26, starting at the LHS gym. The cost is $20 if registered by March 1 and $25 afterwards. Three immediate family members can register together for $50. Forms can be found on the LeFlore Public School Facebook page.
The Heavener Ballpark Coaches meeting is Monday at 6 p.m. in Heavener’s City Hall Anyone coaching a T-ball, coach pitch, or baseball team at Blues Park needs to attend.
Arkoma High School cheer clinics are Sunday 12-5 p.m., Monday 5-7 p.m., Wednesday 4:30-6 p.m. Tryouts are March 5 from 9-11 a.m.