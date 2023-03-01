The Poteau baseball team will have its annual Annetta Spencer Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the seventh- and eighth-grade academic center cafeteria. The cost is $7. There will be desserts and a silent auction.
Poteau baseball spaghetti dinner fundraiser
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
