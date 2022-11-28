Poteau's basketball teams open their season this week both teams in action on Friday at Sallisaw (6:30 p.m. girls, 8 p.m. boys). The matchup scheduled for Tuesday against Heavener was changed to junior varsity for both boys and girls due to the Poteau football team's playoffs and the illnesses on the Poteau girls team. Here's a quick look at the Poteau squads.
Head coach: Johnny Mason (second year with team).
2021-22 record: 10-13 (reached Class 4A regional consolation final).
Key players: Junior post Brooklyn Garner, post Chyanne Brickell, point guard Savannah Bryan, junior forward Parker Patterson.
Notes: Mason's girls started 1-6 last year before making their improvements evident on the floor, winning six games in a span of eight.
Mason pointed to Garner as the go-to scorer after she make NOAA All-Conference last season.
Mason said he wants to have the girls basketball program on the level of Stilwell and Muldrow, the top NOAA conference teams.
I've really got a good group of girls. They're working," Mason said. "I love my job and ... this is a great place to be."
Head coach: Ronnie Sockey (first year with team).
2021-22 record: 2-18 (lost both postseason games)
Key players: Junior post Connor Whitworth, junior guard Wyatt Gamble and senior guard Champ Downs.
Notes: Sockey was an assistant coach for the girls basketball team, in addition to being head baseball coach, in his previous stint at Poteau.
"I'm super excited for our boys basketball program and for what the future holds," Sockey said. "We want to be competitive with the boys basketball program. Our goal that we talked about with the kids is that we should be competitive every year in our county tournament and compete in the regional finals and area finals. If we can get to a state tournament in Class 4A, that would be really making big improvements for us."
Sockey said he will use a trapping defense to create offense, improving scoring a year after the Pirates struggled to crack 40 points consistently.