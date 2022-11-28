Poteau basketball coaches 2022

Poteau girls basketball head coach Johnny Mason (left) and boys basketball head coach Ronnie Sockey (right) speak at the Nov. 17 Poteau Kiwanis Club meeting.

 By David Seeley PDN Editor

Poteau's basketball teams open their season this week both teams in action on Friday at Sallisaw (6:30 p.m. girls, 8 p.m. boys). The matchup scheduled for Tuesday against Heavener was changed to junior varsity for both boys and girls due to the Poteau football team's playoffs and the illnesses on the Poteau girls team. Here's a quick look at the Poteau squads.

Poteau girls

