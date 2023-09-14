Poteau's softball team (22-5, No. 2 seed) prevailed in a pitchers duel to win the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament final against top-seeded Pocola (23-4) for its first LCT Fast-Pitch title since 2016. Poteau, which has won 12 straight games since losing to Pocola on Aug. 29, ended Pocola's streak of six straight LCT Fast-Pitch titles, as well as its 20-game winning streak.

"We've grown up a lot this season," Poteau head coach Ryan Dill said. Dill coached Poteau when it last won the LCT Fast-Pitch title. 

