Howe's Karsyn Nye and Kadynce Delt, Pocola's Maxi Maxwell, Poteau's Annika Dill, Emma Hackler, Parker Patterson Spiro's Kami Autry, Whitesboro's Linley Collins and Madison Grogan.
Heavener's Cayleigh McGee, Panama's Layla Sons, Pocola's Dauslyn Brown and Riley Jerrell, Kyleigh Combs, Poteau's Emma Walker, Spiro's Desirae Reed, Whitesboro's Journey Scroggins and Wister's Kaylea Underwood.
2023: Poteau 2, Pocola 1
2022: Pocola 3, Howe 2
2021: Pocola 11, Whitesboro 2
2020: Pocola 9, Howe 3
2019: Pocola 9, Howe 5
2018: Pocola 9, Howe 1
2017: Pocola 5, Heavener 4
2016: Poteau 11, Wister 4
2015: Wister 5, Heavener 2
2014: Heavener 3, Pocola 2
2013: Poteau 7, Heavener 1
2012: Poteau 3, Panama 0
2011: Poteau 8, Panama 7
2010: Poteau 11, Heavener 1
2009: Poteau 5, Heavener 0
2008: Whitesboro 4, Heavener 3
2007: Wister 2, Whitesboro 0
2006: Poteau 5, Heavener 3
2005: Panama 1, Poteau 0
2004: Poteau 10, Panama 2
2003: Poteau 3, Panama 2
2002: Heavener 5, Poteau 0
2001: Heavener 3, Poteau 1
2000: Cameron 8, Poteau 0
1999: Panama 10, Poteau 0
1998: Panama 19, Wister 0
1997: Panama 3, Cameron 1
1996: Panama 8, Bokoshe 0
1995: Cameron 10, Poteau 0
1994: Cameron 12, LeFlore 2
1993: Cameron 6, Wister 0
1992: Cameron 15, Poteau 6
1991: Spiro 5, LeFlore 4
1990: Wister 8, LeFlore 3
1989: Poteau 12, Wister 6
1988: LeFlore 15, Arkoma 14
1987: Wister 11, LeFlore 10
1986: Wister 12, LeFlore 9
1985: Wister 3, Cameron 1
1984: Wister (no score found)
1983: Wister 23, Poteau 11
1982: No score found
1981: Cameron 15, Wister 5
If you know the scores of the 1982 and 1984 Fast-Pitch LCT championship, call 918-647-3188 or email sports@poteaudailynews.com.
Which teams have the most Fast-Pitch LCT titles?
Poteau: 11
Wister: 8
Pocola: 6
Cameron: 6
Panama: 5
Heavener: 3
LeFlore: 1
Whitesboro: 1
Spiro: 1