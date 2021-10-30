20211030_200024.jpg
Both of Poteau's cross-country teams achieved high finishes in Class 4A in the state meet on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. 

Poteau boys cross-country earned seventh, a nine-place improvement from last year and the Pirates' best XC state finish ever. Leading the way were Stihl Snyder in 20th in 17:34 and Ramiro Lucero in 26th in 17:54.

This was the best placement ever at state for the Pirates.
Poteau had five runners finish in under 20 minutes. 
Poteau girls cross-country placed eighth, a 12-place improvement from last year and three spots away from its best state mark ever. Zoe Nesbitt led the way by making 11th in 12:37, followed by Ashly Johnson 29th in 13:22.
Also, Heavener's buys team took 11th in Class 3A. Steven Cruz was 14th in 17:47 and Seth Lynch was in 27th in 18:40.
Heavener was a point away from 10th-place Chisholm.

Tags

Recommended for you