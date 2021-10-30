Poteau boys cross-country earned seventh, a nine-place improvement from last year and the Pirates' best XC state finish ever. Leading the way were Stihl Snyder in 20th in 17:34 and Ramiro Lucero in 26th in 17:54.
Poteau boys cross-country seventh, girls eighth at state meet
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Both of Poteau's cross-country teams achieved high finishes in Class 4A in the state meet on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
This was the best placement ever at state for the Pirates.
Poteau had five runners finish in under 20 minutes.
Poteau girls cross-country placed eighth, a 12-place improvement from last year and three spots away from its best state mark ever. Zoe Nesbitt led the way by making 11th in 12:37, followed by Ashly Johnson 29th in 13:22.
Also, Heavener's buys team took 11th in Class 3A. Steven Cruz was 14th in 17:47 and Seth Lynch was in 27th in 18:40.
Heavener was a point away from 10th-place Chisholm.
