Poteau's softball team earned a big home win on Tuesday by scoring 10 runs in its last two trips to the plate. Poteau took the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Emery Lomon scored on an error after an Emma Hackler bunt. Maggie Wheat had a home run, a double and five RBIs.
Poteau (11-4, 6-2 District 4A-8) is one away from Stigler (12-7, 5-1 District 4A-8) and Broken Bow (8-6, 7-1 District 4A-8) in the loss column. Poteau seeks to thicken the race for the district title when it visits Broken Bow on Thursday.
Pocola (20-0) put its unbeaten start at 20 games as Maci Maxwell allowed four hits and two walks while throwing nine strikeouts. Spiro (11-2, 6-0 District 3A-6) stayed among the top teams in its district with a home doubleheader sweep.
Wister's softball team (13-7) won its 11th straight game. On the baseball side, the Wildcats (14-1) earned its 13th straight win.
Will update with the Talihina-Haworth softball score when it is finished.
Pocola 7, Roland 0
Spiro 12, Keys 0
Spiro 18, Keys 0
Wister 12, McAlester 0
Red Oak 17, LeFlore 0
Keota 12, Arkoma 0
Porum 8, Cameron 4
Hulbert 7, Panama 2
Baseball
Wister 7, Wright City 1
Cameron 14, Bokoshe 3
Smithville 7, LeFlore 6
Howe 10, Kinta 0
Howe 13, Kinta 3
Buffalo Valley 16, Battiest 7