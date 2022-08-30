DSC_0049.JPG

Poteau's softball team earned a big home win on Tuesday by scoring 10 runs in its last two trips to the plate. Poteau took the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Emery Lomon scored on an error after an Emma Hackler bunt. Maggie Wheat had a home run, a double and five RBIs.

Poteau (11-4, 6-2 District 4A-8) is one away from Stigler (12-7, 5-1 District 4A-8) and Broken Bow (8-6, 7-1 District 4A-8) in the loss column. Poteau seeks to thicken the race for the district title when it visits Broken Bow on Thursday.

