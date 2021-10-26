Two fitness events in Poteau this week:
Wednesday: "Dead"lift at Anytime Fitness (2205 North Broadway St.) from 4-8 p.m. Members and non-members are all invited. Bring your family and friends and wear your best costume. Anytime Fitness will introduce its new staff. Get ready for some challenges.
Thursday: Vike@nite 5K fun run at Carl Albert State College, starting at 1507 South McKenna at 6 p.m. The cost is $20. Online registration at runsignup.com is still available until Wednesday.
Contact PDN sports editor Tom Firme with any community sports and fitness events at sports@poteaudailynews.com or 918-647-3188.