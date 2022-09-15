Poteau's cross-country teams snatched all the championship trophies at the Pumpkin Patch meet at Ward Ranch on the northwest side of Wilburton on Saturday.

Poteau's high-school boys took the top prize with 36 points, beating second-place Wister by 56 points. Stihl Snyder and Tyler Baker of the Pirates finished 1-2, with Snyder in 10:57 and Baker in 11:18 on the two-mile course. Alex Martinez was fourth in 11:49. Wister's Kayden Mills was ninth in 12:21. Poteau's Oscar Lucero was 11th in 12:35. Wister's Trey Knight was 17th in 13:03. In 23rd and 24th were Poteau's Caleb Andrews and Luke Culwell in 13:24 and 13:27, respectively. Wister's Casey Shipman placed 25th in 13:31, followed six seconds later by Elijah Chitwood in 27th. Twenty-seven seconds after Chitwood came Austin Nuckolls in 32nd.

