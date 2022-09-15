Poteau's cross-country teams snatched all the championship trophies at the Pumpkin Patch meet at Ward Ranch on the northwest side of Wilburton on Saturday.
Poteau's high-school boys took the top prize with 36 points, beating second-place Wister by 56 points. Stihl Snyder and Tyler Baker of the Pirates finished 1-2, with Snyder in 10:57 and Baker in 11:18 on the two-mile course. Alex Martinez was fourth in 11:49. Wister's Kayden Mills was ninth in 12:21. Poteau's Oscar Lucero was 11th in 12:35. Wister's Trey Knight was 17th in 13:03. In 23rd and 24th were Poteau's Caleb Andrews and Luke Culwell in 13:24 and 13:27, respectively. Wister's Casey Shipman placed 25th in 13:31, followed six seconds later by Elijah Chitwood in 27th. Twenty-seven seconds after Chitwood came Austin Nuckolls in 32nd.
Poteau's high-school girls won with 55 points, beating Eufaula by 34 points. Ashly Johnson earned the No. 1 medal by completing the 1.5-mile course in 9:16, beating Valliant's Seanna Little by 26 seconds. Chloe Wiles was sixth in 10:12. Shannon Clark took eighth in 10:15. Alessia Osterhaut placed 19th in 10:58. Mackenzie Lingenfelter finished 21st in 11:03.
Kinzy Glover was Wister's top finisher in 23rd in 11:12. McCurtain's Candace Vasquez was 29th in 12:17. Cameron's Annabelle Abernathy was 38th in 14:42.
Poteau's middle-school boys won with 78 points, beating Okmulgee by 57 points. Braxton McKenzie placed 10th in 9:48. Kyle Li was 12th in 9:51. Jonathan Baeza was 16th in 10:08, followed three seconds later by Landon McBride. Cayden Eatmon was 23rd in 11:09. Wister's Coston Repass and Sawyer Chitwood were 19th and 20th in 10:40 and 10:51, respectively.
Poteau's middle-school girls won with 27 points, beating Holdenville by 166 points. Savanna Chavez placed second on the one-mile course in 6:26. Kelby Donathon was fourth in 6:37, followed by Harlow Jones in fifth in 6:39 and Avery Cruse in sixth in 6:44. Jadyn Harper was eighth in 7:03.
Wister's Cadence Harger was 11th in 7:14.
Poteau will next race on Sept. 24 at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater.