Poteau's softball team beat Buffalo Valley 7-1 at home on Monday, two days ahead of its Class 4A regional playoff at Hilldale.
Buffalo Valley (33-7), Class B's second-ranked team that is readying to play Tupelo in the state quarterfinal at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday, gave the initial illumination of the scoreboard as Addi Wright led off the top of the first inning with a single and scored on a fielder's choice.
Poteau tied it on a Briley Bowman RBI single in the bottom of the second inning. Emma Hackler hit a run-scoring triple to right field for the lead in a two-run third inning.
Kylee Ward caught a fly ball in on the right-field line and hurled it to Emery Lomon at second base to turn a double play.
Keira Cox hit a two-run single in a four-run fifth inning.
Poteau totaled seven hits and four walks with three batters hit by pitch while BV had five hits, four walks and one hit by pitch. Poteau head coach Ryan Dill said his team is getting better swings, but still too many swings and misses.
BV's Kelsey Cauthron went 2-for-3.
Hackler threw four strikeouts while allowing four hits and three walks in six innings. Bowman had a strikeout and allowed a hit while pitching the seventh.
"We wanted both Hackler and Bowman to pitch, so Hackler went six and Bowman went one and Bowman's going to pitch the JV game because we need her to pitch in the regional, too," Dill said.
BV's Courtney Grey threw five strikeouts in four innings. She enters her fourth state tournament (second for BV after pitching two for Whitesboro) with 707 career strikeouts after striking out five Poteau batters in four innings.
"Grey throws the ball pretty well, kind of like the Hilldale girl throws it," Dill said. "They're around that caliber that we're going to see at that regional."
Poteau (22-13) starts its regional at Hilldale on Wednesday as the No. 3 seed with its first-rounder against No. 2 seed Berryhill (20-5) at 2 p.m. Poteau would play the loser between the host Hornets (20-9) and No. 4 seed Muldrow (14-13) at 4 p.m. with a loss or the Hilldale-Muldrow winner at 6 p.m. with a win. With one win and one loss on Wednesday, Poteau would play at noon on Thursday. With two wins, Poteau would play at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Poteau lost to Berryhill 7-3 in its regional opener last year. Squaring off with Muldrow would mean a third meeting with a District 4A-8 rival that Poteau beat 4-1 on Aug. 11 and 10-7 on Sept. 6.