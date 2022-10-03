Poteau softball vs. Buffalo Valley

Poteau softball players get ready for an inning against Buffalo Valley as Poteau gears up for regionals and Buffalo Valley prepares for its state tournament.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Poteau's softball team beat Buffalo Valley 7-1 at home on Monday, two days ahead of its Class 4A regional playoff at Hilldale.

Buffalo Valley (33-7), Class B's second-ranked team that is readying to play Tupelo in the state quarterfinal at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday, gave the initial illumination of the scoreboard as Addi Wright led off the top of the first inning with a single and scored on a fielder's choice.

