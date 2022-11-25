Poteau's football team lost 30-0 to Wagoner in the Class 4A state semifinal on Friday at East Central University's Norris Stadium in Ada.
The Pirates (10-3) started their fourth state semifinal in five years by forcing a fumble and then taking a safety after Jackson Sommers was tackled in the end zone.
Poteau intercepted two passes in the second quarter, including one by Aiden Sockey.
The Pirates were unable to get a field goal between the uprights at the end of the first half and entered the break trailing 16-0.
Poteau had a turnover on downs at the Wagoner 30-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
The boys in red and black had won at least 10 games for the fourth time in the past five years and earned a district title for the fifth straight year. The team has 16 seniors.