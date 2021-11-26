Poteau's football team fought closely with Tuttle throughout the Class 4A state semifinal on Friday at Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks before losing 28-21.
Poteau scored first on a long touchdown run by Dax Collins, but trailed 21-14 at halftime and 28-21 through three quarters. This was the second time in four seasons that Poteau lost to Tuttle in the semifinal.
Poteau, which won the District 4A-4 title a fourth straight time, ended the season 11-2. This is the third season in the last four in which the Pirates earned at least 11 wins. Poteau has 24 seniors on this squad.