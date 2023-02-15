Poteau girls basketball seniors

From left, Poteau girls basketball seniors Kennedy Cox, Lexi Fitzpatrick and Chyanne Brickell.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

When Poteau's girls basketball team heads to Muldrow on Friday for its Class 4A district (6 p.m. tipoff), it will be carrying a new sense of confidence after having pulled off a big win to finish the regular season and hanging close with Muldrow in a home contest on Thursday.

"[I'm] pretty positive. Our game against Sallisaw was really good," Poteau senior Kennedy Cox said of the 65-52 win at home against the Black Diamonds on Monday. "I have a lot of confidence for [our game at] Muldrow. The way we played them -- if we play like that -- we have a chance."

