When Poteau's girls basketball team heads to Muldrow on Friday for its Class 4A district (6 p.m. tipoff), it will be carrying a new sense of confidence after having pulled off a big win to finish the regular season and hanging close with Muldrow in a home contest on Thursday.
"[I'm] pretty positive. Our game against Sallisaw was really good," Poteau senior Kennedy Cox said of the 65-52 win at home against the Black Diamonds on Monday. "I have a lot of confidence for [our game at] Muldrow. The way we played them -- if we play like that -- we have a chance."
On Thursday, Poteau (10-9) lost 55-44 to Muldrow at home, but was within two points at the end of the third quarter after making a 17-2 run.
"We showed strength like we could do it again," senior post player Chyanne Brickell said of the Pirates' second-half performance against Muldrow. "I feel like if we keep our heads up, we can do it."
While Poteau lost its first game against Muldrow 59-29 on Dec. 6 at Muldrow, Poteau is 3-5 at home and 7-4 away from Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse.
"I feel like we thrive in a negative environment. At their home court, I feel like we'll do better," senior Lexi Fitzpatrick said. "I feel like we thrive on negative energy."
Cox said Poteau, which has won nine of its last 11 games, has improved markedly, especially in terms of shooting.
"There are other things we have to improve, but I feel we're getting better at doing those things," she said.
Brickell said Poteau has improved at working together as a team.
Cox, Brickell and Fitzpatrick said Monday's defeat of Sallisaw was Poteau's best game this season.
"I feel that was a great overall team game," Cox said.
Fitzpatrick noted that the team played great defense and shared the ball on offense.
"We didn't seem like we were as nervous as we had been before," Brickell said.
Poteau won a district title three years ago when the three seniors were freshmen, a scenario that was an upset at Tulsa Central.
"It would feel really good to go out winning districts, especially since it's our senior year," Brickell said.
Muldrow (19-3), the 11th-ranked team in Class 4A, has averaged 53 points per game, while Poteau has scored 44.9 per game.
Cox said the team could go far in the playoffs if it works hard as a team and shares the ball.
"I think we could beat a lot of good teams if we do all of those things," she said.
Cox said she loves her teammates. Brickell said everyone has each other's backs.
"They always bring us up when someone's down," Cox said.
Fitzpatrick said the group meshes very well.
"We all have the same personality. We just have fun with each other," she said.