Poteau's girls track and field team placed third while the boys took fifth at the Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic on Friday.
Poteau girls third, boys fifth at Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Poteau girls third, boys fifth at Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: Wister wins third straight championship
- Baseball (A-B), slow-pitch district assignments: Cameron, Red Oak, BV get home districts for both
- Howe's Lute named to OCA girls basketball All-State; several from area get All-Star selections
- How LeFlore County Voted in Tuesday, April 4 Elections
- Poteau mayor, council member, street commissioner voted back into office; Yochum wins school board seat; Wister Board of Trustees getting three new members
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: Wister Wildcats rally to reach tourney final
- Vikings split with SAU Tech with G2 win
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 1 scores: Poteau, Panama, Spiro, Wister win Round 2
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: Wister Wildcats rally to reach tourney final
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: Byars no-hits Panama as Wister cruises in WB semi
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: Wister wins third straight championship
- Poteau Schools hires new superintendent
- Poteau mayor, council member, street commissioner voted back into office; Yochum wins school board seat; Wister Board of Trustees getting three new members
- Pocola gets top seed for LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament
- 2023 LeFlore County Junior High Baseball Tournament
- Stigler man arrested for public intoxication Tuesday night at CASC
- County sees another spike in active COVID cases, deaths count up to 112
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.