Poteau's girls basketball team won 46-17 at Checotah on Tuesday for its first three-game winning streak in three years.
Poteau (7-8) led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter, 23-11 at halftime and 33-14 at the end of the third quarter.
The girls in red and white went 13-of-16 from the free-throw line. Brooklyn Garner posted 21 points, eight rebounds, two steals and seven blocks. Parker Patterson had six points and three rebounds. Chyanne Brickell had six points. Annika Dill had five points and three rebounds.
Poteau's boys lost 50-44 to Checotah. The Pirates (2-11) trailed 14-7 at the end of the first quarter before getting within 18-16 at halftime. Poteau trailed 34-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Dean Odom had 14 points. Wyatt Gamble had nine points. Connor Whitworth had eight points.
Poteau will be back home on Friday against Spiro for its homecoming matchup. After the 5:45 p.m. homecoming ceremony, the boys game is at 6:30 p.m. and the girls game is at 8 p.m.