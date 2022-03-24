DSC_0807 (2).JPG

Poteau and Heavener's baseball teams jumped in their respective district standings with home doubleheader sweeps. Poteau won Game 2 against Stilwell 11-8 after taking the first game 11-10 in eight innings with Ben Brooks scoring on an error. Heavener beat Checotah 9-8 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Jackson Clubb after winning the first game 14-2.

Below are the standings for each district.

                        District   Overall

District 4A-8

Fort Gibson          4-0       6-3

Poteau               6-1       6-3

Stilwell                2-2       6-3

Stigler                 1-2       3-3       

Sallisaw               0-0      4-2 

Tulsa Central        0-0      0-0

Broken Bow          0-2      5-3

Muldrow               0-6      0-11

District 3A-7

Victory Christian  6-0       12-1

Spiro                 4-0        5-0

Heavener          3-3        6-4

Eufaula               2-2        4-3

Keys                   1-1        2-2

Henryetta           0-2        2-4

Roland                0-4        1-4

Checotah            0-4        2-6

Tags

Recommended for you