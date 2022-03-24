Poteau and Heavener's baseball teams jumped in their respective district standings with home doubleheader sweeps. Poteau won Game 2 against Stilwell 11-8 after taking the first game 11-10 in eight innings with Ben Brooks scoring on an error. Heavener beat Checotah 9-8 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Jackson Clubb after winning the first game 14-2.
Below are the standings for each district.
District Overall
District 4A-8
Fort Gibson 4-0 6-3
Poteau 6-1 6-3
Stilwell 2-2 6-3
Stigler 1-2 3-3
Sallisaw 0-0 4-2
Tulsa Central 0-0 0-0
Broken Bow 0-2 5-3
Muldrow 0-6 0-11
District 3A-7
Victory Christian 6-0 12-1
Spiro 4-0 5-0
Heavener 3-3 6-4
Eufaula 2-2 4-3
Keys 1-1 2-2
Henryetta 0-2 2-4
Roland 0-4 1-4
Checotah 0-4 2-6