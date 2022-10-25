Poteau and Heavener's boys teams and Poteau's girls teams, as well as Heavener's Allison Palmer, are heading to the state cross-country meet with hopes of competing with the best on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Poteau's boys team is coming off its first ever runner-up finish at a regional on Saturday at Checotah with three runners in the top seven -- Tyler Baker in fourth, Stihl Snyder in sixth and Ramiro Lucero in seventh.
Baker said the Pirates can do better than their seventh-place finish last year. He expressed that they have a chance of catching Lincoln Christian, which won the regional at Checotah and was the state runner-up last year. Poteau was led by Snyder at state last year in 20th place in 17:34 with Lucero not far behind in 26th in 17:53.
The key questions are whether Baker and Snyder can push each other to a 17-minute 5K run at state -- Baker said he hopes for 17 minutes if the weather conditions are reasonable -- and Poteau's fourth and fifth runners can keep up with those of Lincoln Christian.
"If we speed up just a tad little bit, we might have them," said Baker, who is at a new threshold apart from last year when he was 121st at state in 20:02. "I think we could be top five as a team, maybe even top three if we do what we need to do."
Poteau's girls is looking to build on its fourth-place finish at Saturday's regional in which Ashly Johnson earned fifth and Alex Pickle took 12th.
"This is the best that we've done in years," Johnson said.
Johnson, who was 29th at state last year in 13:22 (which she beat by a second at the regional on Saturday despite fighting winds of more than 20 mph), said she's shooting for top five or 10. She said the team could get top five at state after placing eighth last year.
Heavener's boys, which earned third place at regionals with Steven Cruz third, Seth Lynch fourth and Isaac Cook 13th, will look to improve on last year's No. 11 placement when Cruz was 14th in 17:47.
Heavener's Allison Palmer is making her first trip to cross-country state as a freshman.
The Class 4A girls race at state will be at 1 p.m., followed by the 4A boys at 1:30 p.m. The Class 3A girls race will be at 2:15 p.m., with the 3A boys following at 2:45 p.m.