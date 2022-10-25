Poteau and Heavener's boys teams and Poteau's girls teams, as well as Heavener's Allison Palmer, are heading to the state cross-country meet with hopes of competing with the best on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Poteau's boys team is coming off its first ever runner-up finish at a regional on Saturday at Checotah with three runners in the top seven -- Tyler Baker in fourth, Stihl Snyder in sixth and Ramiro Lucero in seventh.

