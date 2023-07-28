Poteau, Heavener rodeos coming up, more rodeo events
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
An A-OK Barrel Race event will take place July 29 at Phil Gardenhire Arena with exhibitions for beginners starting at 6 p.m. All classes, including novice, junior, youth and open, will start at 8 p.m. Anyone with questions can call 479-208-8955.
The team roping event organized by 3R Productions originally scheduled for July 9 at Phil Gardenhire Arena is set for this Sunday. Books open at 6:30 p.m. Roping begins at 7:30 p.m. Contact Three Herbert at 918-839-6064 or Ryan Leatherwood at 620-931-7827 for more information.
