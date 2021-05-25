Poteau's high-school golf team will have its Mud Duck golf camp June 1-3 at Choctaw Country Club from 9 a.m. to noon each day for ages 6-15. The cost is $30. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. that Tuesday. All are welcome to attend.
Poteau HS to hold Mud Duck golf camp
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
