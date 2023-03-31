IMG_2822.jpg

Poteau's junior high boys golf team with its Tahlequah Middle School Tournament championship plaque.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Poteau's boys won the Tahlequah Middle School Golf Tournament on Wednesday. The team had a score of 188. Garrison Whitworth scored 39. Mattox Painter tied for third with 47. Isaac Cunningham hit 48 for sixth place. 

On the girls side, Cameron's Paityn Beason hit 51 to win the girls title.

