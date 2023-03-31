Poteau's boys won the Tahlequah Middle School Golf Tournament on Wednesday. The team had a score of 188. Garrison Whitworth scored 39. Mattox Painter tied for third with 47. Isaac Cunningham hit 48 for sixth place.
On the girls side, Cameron's Paityn Beason hit 51 to win the girls title.
In high-school golf, Poteau's boys placed fourth at Peoria Ridge Golf Course in Miami. The Pirates scored 335. Connor Whitworth earned second place with 74. Ethan McBee hit 81. Nate Jordan hit 86. Wyatt Reece hit 94. Connor May hit 96.
Poteau's girls placed fourth at the Bishop Kelley Tournament at LaFortune Golf Course in Tulsa on Monday. Poteau scored 468. Jaylee Tackett placed 10th, hitting 109. Traegan Ballard hit 117. Abby Martin hit 118. Aubrey Duke hit 130. Preslie House hit 124.
On Monday, Poteau's boys are at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah, starting at 8:30 a.m. On Tuesday, Poteau's girls are at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah, starting 8:30 a.m.