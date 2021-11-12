Poteau advances in the playoffs for a fourth straight year, while Keota is the other area football team to win. Here are the results from the first round of the OSSAA football playoffs for tonight. (Above photo credit John Sullivan)
Poteau 56, Catoosa 14
Poteau (10-1) led 36-7 by the end of the first half with Dean Odom and Dylan Tucker each scoring a pair of touchdowns in the half. Poteau will play Blanchard (8-3) at home in its Class 4A quarterfinal on Nov. 19.
Keota 46, Weleetka 14
Keota led 24-14 at halftime. James Weece ran for two second-half touchdowns to help the Lions (7-3) advance in the Class B playoffs for the eighth time in the past 10 years. Keota will head to Davenport (11-0) on Nov. 19.
Wetumka 56, Arkoma 26
Arkoma (8-3) trailed 34-14 at halftime.
Antlers 22, Pocola 0
Pocola (6-5) was behind 16-0 at halftime.