The Poteau Kiwanis Club golf tournament will be May 27 at Wolf Ridge Country Club. Registration is at 9 a.m. Tee time is at 10 a.m. Entry for this three-person scramble is $195. Hole sponsorship costs $100. 
There will be prizes for first and second place in each flight, closest to the pin and putting.
Contact Lyle Whitworth at 918-413-2929 or whitworthlyle@yahoo.com or Susan Jenson at 918-649-3146 with any questions.

Tags

Recommended for you