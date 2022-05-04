Poteau Kiwanis Club golf tournament
- By Tom FIrme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
The Poteau Kiwanis Club golf tournament will be May 27 at Wolf Ridge Country Club. Registration is at 9 a.m. Tee time is at 10 a.m. Entry for this three-person scramble is $195. Hole sponsorship costs $100.
There will be prizes for first and second place in each flight, closest to the pin and putting.
Contact Lyle Whitworth at 918-413-2929 or whitworthlyle@yahoo.com or Susan Jenson at 918-649-3146 with any questions.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- OSU Extension Office administrator retires after 35 years on the job
- Pocola's Nelke leads Class 2A state tournament
- What's Coming Up This Summer
- EF-1 tornado confirmed for Monroe
- Poteau Kiwanis Club golf tournament
- Rattan Rams Are Headed To State
- Splash Pad Now OPEN
- Redman named semifinalist in Presidential Scholar Program
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore comebacks signify greatest magic of softball regionals
- Wister's Donaho signs with OKWU for softball
- LeFlore, Whitesboro, Howe softball make state: Caldwell's no-hitter gets Red Oak baseball to state
- Pocola wins first slow-pitch state title in 15 years
- Howe's softball state, Wister, Spiro baseball regionals postponed
- Friday baseball, softball playoff roundup, slow-pitch state schedule
- Pocola makes slow-pitch state; Pair hurls no-no as Red Oak wins two in regional
- May sports calendar for LeFlore County area
- New Poteau City Councilman sworn in at Monday night's meeting
- Poteau City Council to deal with property issues in Monday night's meeting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.