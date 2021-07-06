The Poteau Kiwanis Club has arranged to pay the pool out of its account so that children can have lessons for free and parents do not need to pay. Parents who have paid for the first day of lessons can come back and have their fees refunded.
The Poteau Kiwanis Club’s Learn to Swim Program for 2021 began today at Twyman Pool and lasts the month of July. There are be two one-hour sessions each Tuesday and Thursday mornings throughout the month of July — one session from 9-10 a.m. and the other from 10-11 a.m. The program is free and is for elementary-age children.