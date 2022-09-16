Three area football teams were victorious in Week 3, including two on the road. Here are the results.
Poteau 30, Chandler 21
Jackson Sommers ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Sam Tecla. Kix Fenton and Dax Collins also ran for touchdowns. Wyatt Gamble had an interception in the fourth quarter.
Poteau (2-1) led 23-7 at halftime and 30-7 early in the third quarter.
Keota 52, Porum 0
Kalib West and Beau McKenzie had two touchdown runs, and Jastin Long hooked up with Mason Edwards on two touchdown passes for the Lions (2-1).
Panama 41, Wilburton 20
Mena (Ark.) 35, Pocola 34
Pocola (2-2) scored a touchdown pass with 14 seconds left and nearly pulled off the comeback from a 21-point third-quarter deficit, but was unable to convert the PAT.
Muldrow 34, Spiro 7
Kadon Craig caught a touchdown pass from Brycen Graham in the first half for the lone Spiro (2-1) score on homecoming night.
Wetumka 54, Arkoma 0
Arkoma (1-2) takes its second straight loss.
