Poteau’s powerlifting team won the large-school division while Panama won the small-school division in the Iron Pig Classic on Friday at Panama as five Pirates won their weight classes.
Beau Linne at 123 pounds was Panama’s only winner, but the Razorbacks had eight others place in the top three.
Todd Mattox was the large school Most Valuable Player in bench press and squat.
Poteau had 377 points, beating McAlester by 103.
Panama also won the freshman segment of the meet with Caleb Brewer as the MVP.
Panama’s 313 points beat Poteau by 153.
Poteau had the top eighth-grade group with 302 points, beating Gore by 180 points. 
Talihina won for seventh grade with 132 points, one more than Heavener.
Powerlifting regionals are 2-4. The state powerlifting meet will be March 10-12.

Tags

Recommended for you