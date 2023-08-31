Poteau's football team is getting mind, body and technique right during the bye week after winning the season opener against Bishop Kelley 24-21 on Friday.
"We played good. We just had issues putting them away. We'll work on that, get better on ourselves and be better next week," senior lineman Calloway Warren said.
Warren noted that a couple of points of the bye week include fixing a couple of plays that weren't blocked well on Friday and studying film on Metro Christian, which Poteau will play next Friday at 7 p.m. in Tulsa.
Warren said practice has been more mellow with more learning. Warren and senior running back Jackson Sommers said they are enjoying the bye week and getting ready to support the junior varsity squad on Thursday as it takes on Talihina at Costner Stadium at 7 p.m.
Warren said one of the great things about the team is the great atmosphere they create.
"We play with great effort. Everyone likes each other. It's just a great environment. We look forward to coming to practice," he said.
With Sommers out due to injury, he's been talking to young running backs and teaching them.
Warren said he is hoping for a day of practice without any mistakes.
Sommers said the best food he's eaten so far this week is brisket. Warren had some great tacos.