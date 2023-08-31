Screen shot 2023-08-31 at 10.55.03 AM.png

Poteau's football team is getting mind, body and technique right during the bye week after winning the season opener against Bishop Kelley 24-21 on Friday.

"We played good. We just had issues putting them away. We'll work on that, get better on ourselves and be better next week," senior lineman Calloway Warren said.

