Poteau football is heading to its third Class 4A semifinal in four years after beating Blanchard 45-14 at home on Friday.
The Pirates (11-1) led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 24-7 at halftime. Poteau made the score 31-14 by the end of the third quarter before adding two more scores in the fourth.
Poteau will face Tuttle (12-0) in the semifinal next week with the time and location to be determined.
Poteau lost 21-11 to Tuttle in the 2018 semifinal. The Pirates hope to make their second state championship game in three years and third overall under head coach Greg Werner.
Keota (7-4), the other area team remaining in the playoffs, lost 54-6 in its Class B second-rounder at Davenport (12-0). Jance Welch threw a touchdown pass and grabbed an interception for the Lions.