A handful of LeFlore County teams received home district playoffs as Class 2A-4A playoff assignments were announced on Friday. Class 2A-4A districts will be Feb. 18-19, followed by regionals Feb. 24-26, area playoffs March 3-5 and the March 10-12 state tournaments.
In Class 4A Area II, Poteau (girls 7-9, boys 2-12) gets to host Tecumseh (girls 15-5, ranked No. 18, boys 11-9). Poteau goes to Byng for regionals and Checotah for the area playoffs.
In Class 3A Area II, Heavener (girls 14-3, ranked No. 12; boys 10-9) hosts Checotah (girls 4-14, boys 7-11) for District 7. For regionals, Heavener will go to Checotah. Heavener would head to Verdigris for the area round.
Also in 3A-II, Spiro (girls 2-11, boys 8-8) will go to Morris for District 8, as well as the first round of regionals. After that, Spiro would go to Checotah for the remainder of regionals.
In Class 2A Area II, Pocola (girls 17-1, ranked No. 2, boys 17-1, ranked No. 5) hosts Sallisaw Central (girls 6-11, boys 5-11). Pocola goes to Colcord for the first round of regionals before continuing the rest of regionals at the Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee and competing in the area playoffs at Skiatook.
In Class 2A Area III, Howe (girls 15-4, ranked No. 1, boys 12-7, ranked No. 16) hosts Hulbert (girls 6-14, boys 7-11) for District 1. Howe has a subsite for its first round of regionals before going to Okmulgee.
Panama (girls 7-10, boys 13-4, ranked No. 12) goes to Hartshorne (girls 13-5, ranked No. 9, boys 9-9) for District 6. Wister (girls 9-9, goes to Wilburton (girls 4-13, boys 10-8) for District 7. Panama and Wister will be at Hartshorne for regionals. The Class 2A-Area III playoffs are at Dale for March 3 and Seminole March 4-5.