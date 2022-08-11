Poteau and Pocola earned district wins on Thursday at home by holding down opposing hitters. Meanwhile, Whitesboro and Panama were winners in the Whitesboro Fast-pitch Tournament. Here's a look at Thursday's action.
Poteau 4, Muldrow 1
Poteau (2-0) won its District 4A-8 opener against Muldrow while producing only two hits. Emma Hackler threw seven strikeouts while allowing five hits and two walks in the full seven innings. She hit a two-run home run in the first inning.
Kennedy Cox had Poteau's other hit.
Poteau plays Red Oak at 2 p.m. and Antlers at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the Wilburton Festival.
Pocola 11, Hulbert 0
Allyssa Parker and Kyleigh Combs combined on a four-inning no-hitter. Parker struck out five batters in three innings as the starter. Combs struck out two batters in the fourth.
Kylee Smith hit a two-run inside-the-park home run during a nine-run third inning. She went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Pocola 14, Hulbert 1
Maci Maxwell threw a three-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts. Dauslyn Brown hit a two-run triple during a nine-run second inning. Pocola (4-0) started its season with two District 2A-6 sweeps in a span of three days.
Spiro 11, LeFlore 2
Spiro's Desirae Reed threw 12 strikeouts while allowing three hits and four walks in the six inning game. Ava McLemore went 2-for-4 with a triple two RBIs. LeFlore's Tristyn Kirkes went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Whitesboro 3, Cameron 0
Whitesboro's Madison Grogan struck out six batters while allowing three hits in the four-inning game in the WFPT.
Panama 4, Cameron 3
Panama (1-2) earned its first win under head coach Missy Rogers by producing a four-run third inning and holding Cameron silent until the time limit hit at the end of the fourth inning.
Panama's Haven Hoffman and Raycee Biernacki both went 2-for-2. Krista Dotson landed 40 of her 58 pitches as strikes. Cameron's Olivia Russell and Mylie Ibison both went 2-for-2.
Panama plays Indianola or Smithville at noon on Friday, and then Whitesboro plays Pittsburg at 1:15 p.m. The winner of the noon game plays the Whitesboro-Pittsburg loser at 2:30 p.m. The final is at 3:45 p.m. The if necessary finale would be afterwards.
Talihina 8, Porter 7
Talihina had three players with two hits. The girls in black and gold scored the winning run in the seventh inning on a passed ball.
Red Oak 4, Stigler 0
Hayden White threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks allowed. Maycee Butcher walked twice and hit a home run. Red Oak scored all four runs in the second inning.
Buffalo Valley 12, Quinton 0
Addi Wright threw eight strikeouts and allowed one hit in the three-inning game. Cady Myers was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Maggie Johnico and Hannah Dockery both had a hit and two RBIs.
Keota 11, Arkoma 1
Keota had a nine-run first inning. Kiarra Butler had Arkoma's hit.