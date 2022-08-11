DSC_2091.JPG

Emery Lomon slides safely into home plate in the third inning against Muldrow.

Poteau and Pocola earned district wins on Thursday at home by holding down opposing hitters. Meanwhile, Whitesboro and Panama were winners in the Whitesboro Fast-pitch Tournament. Here's a look at Thursday's action.

Poteau 4, Muldrow 1

Tags

Recommended for you