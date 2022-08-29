Poteau, Pocola and Panama advanced their district records on Monday with victories. Poteau (10-4, 5-2 District 4A-8) stays in the hunt for its district race. By beating Oktaha (17-4, 7-2 District 2A-6) at home and seeing Howe (14-5, 6-2 District 2A-6) split at Colcord, Pocola (19-0, 10-0 District 2A-6) needs a win against Howe and at least one other win to clinch its district title since it would gain two-game lead atop 2A-6 with two district games left.
Panama (5-6, 3-3 district) stayed in the top half of 2A-6 with its road win.