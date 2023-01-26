Poteau and Pocola's basketball teams swept LeFlore County opponents on Thursday with Poteau doing it on the road and Pocola cruising to the deed at home. Poteau's girls were led by Brooklyn Garner's 14 points, while Poteau's boys saw Dax Collins drop 16 points. Panama's Brex Caldwell kept the Razorbacks close with 20 points, but was charged with a foul with 16 seconds left with Panama trailing by three points before the Pirates got the decisive free throw. Both Pocola's teams were led by 17-point scorers, Allyssa Parker on the girls side and Garrett Scott on the boys side.
Deuce Walden posted 28 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in an Arkoma Mustangs win.