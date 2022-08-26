Pocola's Kolby Masterson breaks free

Pocola's Kolby Masterson breaks free from a Heavener defender.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Poteau and Pocola's football teams won their season openers on Friday during Week 0, the second straight season-opening win for both teams.

Poteau won 24-6 against Bishop Kelley in Tulsa. The Pirates led 10-0 at halftime. Dax Collins ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter for a 24-0 lead.

