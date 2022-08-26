Poteau and Pocola's football teams won their season openers on Friday during Week 0, the second straight season-opening win for both teams.
Poteau won 24-6 against Bishop Kelley in Tulsa. The Pirates led 10-0 at halftime. Dax Collins ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter for a 24-0 lead.
Pocola came from behind to beat Heavener 52-35 at home. The Indians scored 38 unanswered points from the second to fourth quarter after trailing 27-14 in the second. Heavener led 27-22 at halftime. Heavener's Dalton Semore threw for three touchdowns and ran for one in the first half.
Pocola's Kolby Masterson had three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. Garrett Scott caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score.