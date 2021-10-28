Four Poteau softball players are on the All-District 4A-8 list as it was released on Thursday. Poteau had a 23-16 record while placing third in 4A-8.
Annika Dill was named Offensive Player of the Year. She had 13 home runs, 64 hits and 28 doubles. Also on All-District list were Kail Chitwood at shortstop, Parker Patterson at catcher and Briley Bowman as a utility player. Chitwood hit 19 doubles and seven home runs and took 25 walks. Patterson had 12 doubles and four home runs. Bowman threw 48 strikeouts.