Poteau has been the only LeFlore County area team to appear in the Associated Press Oklahoma high-school poll. The Pirates are in a four-way tie with Hilldale, Broken Bow and Ada atop District 4A-4 with two games left. Below is the AP poll through Week 8.
Records are current through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I and II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Record Points Prv
1. Bixby (11) (8-0) 55 1
2. Union (8-0) 44 2
3. Norman North (6-2) 31 3
4. Mustang (6-2) 21 4
5. Jenks (6-2) 14 5
Class 6A Division II
School Record Points Prv
1. Stillwater (11) (8-0) 55 1
2. Choctaw (7-1) 40 2
3. Muskogee (8-0) 34 3
4. Deer Creek-Edmond (7-1) 25 4
5. B.T. Washington (4-4) 7 5
Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 4.
Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Coweta (10) (8-0) 109 1
2. Del City (7-1) 89 2
3. McAlester (7-1) 82 3
4. Grove (1) (8-0) 81 T6
5. McGuinness (7-1) 69 5
6. Carl Albert (7-2) 56 T6
7. Collinsville (7-1) 49 4
8. Midwest City (6-2) 27 9
9. Guthrie (6-2) 19 8
10. Piedmont (6-2) 14 10
Others receiving votes: Elgin 9. Sapulpa 1.
Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Cushing (10) (8-0) 100 1
2. Elk City (7-1) 80 2
3. Bethany (7-1) 76 4
4. Blanchard (6-2) 64 6
5. Poteau (6-2) 56 5
6. Tuttle (6-2) 53 7
7. Newcastle (7-1) 35 8
8. Broken Bow (6-2) 30 3
9. Hilldale (6-2) 28 10
10. Wagoner (7-3) 24 9
Others receiving votes: Ada 4.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Metro Christian (9) (8-0) 99 1
2. Lincoln Christian (1) (7-1) 89 2
3. Heritage Hall (7-1) 74 3
4. Verdigris (7-1) 70 4
5. Perkins-Tryon (6-2) 53 5
6. Muldrow (8-1) 52 6
7. Cascia Hall (6-2) 46 7
8. Lone Grove (6-2) 20 NR
9. Marlow (6-2) 16 NR
10. Stigler (6-2) 12 8
Others receiving votes: Bristow 10. Berryhill 5. Pauls Valley 4.
Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Washington (9) (8-0) 97 1
2. Rejoice Christian School (1) (8-0) 91 2
3. Millwood (7-1) 78 3
4. Eufaula (8-1) 58 4
5. Prague (8-0) 52 5
6. Vian (6-2) 47 6
7. Sequoyah-Claremore (7-1) 45 7
8. Kiefer (8-0) 34 9
9. Vinita (7-1) 24 8
10. Davis (7-1) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Jones 6, Beggs 3, Oklahoma Christian 1.
Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Ringling (8) (8-0) 87 1
2. Gore (8-0) 84 2
3. Hominy (2) (8-0) 80 5
3. Fairview (8-0) 80 3
5. Colcord (8-0) 61 6
6. Tonkawa (7-1) 48 4
7. Crescent (7-0) 44 7
8. Christian Heritage Academy (7-2) 23 10
9. Quapaw (7-1) 14 NR
10. Burns Flat-Dill City (7-1) 7 8
(tie) Walters (7-1) 7 9
Others receiving votes: Woodland 6, Boone-Apache 4, Stratford 3, Wynnewood 2.
Class B
School Record Points Prv
1. Oklahoma Bible (7) (8-0) 46 1
2. Laverne (6-1) 30 2
3. Dewar (2) (7-0) 27 4
4. Seiling (7-1) 23 3
5. Turpin (1) (8-0) 17 5
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 7.
Class C
School Record Points Prv
1. Tipton (7) (8-0) 47 1
2. Waynoka (3) (8-0) 42 2
3. Maud (8-0) 27 3
4. Timberlake (7-1) 23 4
5. Wesleyan Christian (7-1) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Henryetta 1.