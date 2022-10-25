Poteau football running out in October 2022

Poteau football players run out onto the field before playing Broken Bow on the road on Oct. 13.

 By Ramona Smith
Poteau has been the only LeFlore County area team to appear in the Associated Press Oklahoma high-school poll. The Pirates are in a four-way tie with Hilldale, Broken Bow and Ada atop District 4A-4 with two games left. Below is the AP poll through Week 8.
Records are current through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I and II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

