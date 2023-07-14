The Poteau Rodeo, which will be presented by NH Rodeo Company, will take place Aug. 4-5 at Phil Gardenhire Arena. Mutton busting is at 7:30 p.m. Showtime on both nights is 8 p.m. Signups will start at 7 p.m.

Contestants can call or text in entries from 6-10 p.m. to 479-719-4837.

