The Poteau Rodeo, which will be presented by NH Rodeo Company, will take place Aug. 4-5 at Phil Gardenhire Arena. Mutton busting is at 7:30 p.m. Showtime on both nights is 8 p.m. Signups will start at 7 p.m.
Contestants can call or text in entries from 6-10 p.m. to 479-719-4837.
Events include bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, ranch bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and breakaway roping.
Junior events include bull riding and barrel racing.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. On Aug. 5, there will be a mullet contest for people ages 18 and younger.
This rodeo is certified for the Cowboys Regional Rodeo Association.