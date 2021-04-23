Poteau's soccer teams postponed their regular-season finale at home against Wagoner to Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the girls and 7 p.m. for the boys due to thunderstorms. For the boys, a win against the Bulldogs on Tuesday is required to make the Class 4A playoffs.
breaking
Poteau soccer finale postponed
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Poteau School District may be adding aeronautical aviation curriculum this fall
- Review: You wanted lots of blood? ‘Mortal Kombat’ listened
- Poteau Chamber has kept on going despite pandemic
- No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in county, according to OSDH website
- Poteau soccer finale postponed
- LeFlore County Budget Board approves special appropriations for Conser Road Project
- 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by OSDH in LeFlore County
- Poteau Rotary Camp close to 50 years old, still in use today
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau School District may be adding aeronautical aviation curriculum this fall
- 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by OSDH in LeFlore County
- Poteau Rotary Camp close to 50 years old, still in use today
- Poteau Chamber has kept on going despite pandemic
- Merle Haggard Tribute coming Saturday night to Pocket Park
- OSDH continues to show no new COVID-19 cases, deaths in LeFlore County
- Several blood drives next two weeks in LeFlore County
- Seven people injured in wreck in Heavener
- Two new deaths due to COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday in county
- Whitesboro wins first LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.