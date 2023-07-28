The Poteau softball team will have a burger bag fundraiser on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Poteau High School parking lot. The cost for a bag with a burger, chips and a drink is $7. Free local delivery is available for orders of five or more.
Poteau softball burger bag fundraiser
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
