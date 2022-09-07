Poteau's softball team lost 6-0 on Wednesday at Broken Bow in the completion of a suspended District 4A-8 game that was halted during the bottom of the first inning by thunderstorms on Thursday.
Broken Bow scored a run in the second inning, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Emma Hackler, who was walked and stranded on third base in the top of the first on Thursday, doubled in the third before a double play ended the inning.
Poteau put two runners on base in the top of the third inning as Kennedy Cox was hit by a pitch and Keira Cox and Maggie Wheat singled while a force-out was made at second base during the play. A groundout ended the inning.
Hackler threw seven strikeouts in six innings.
The loss entrenches the red-clad girls in third place in the district. Since Poteau won both games against fourth-place Muldrow, it can fall no lower in the district standings (see standings below). On the other hand, Poteau is hard-pressed to rise into the top two with only a Sept. 19 doubleheader at Checotah remaining in district play. Poteau would likely need Stigler to lose three of its five remaining district games since the two teams split their head-to-head games, had an even scoring margin between those games and Stigler has 31 marginal district points to Poteau's 16.
Poteau plays in the Silo Tournament from Thursday to Saturday, with pool play games Thursday against Silo at 1 p.m. and against Washington JV at 4 p.m. and Friday against Dibble at 2:30 p.m. and against Tishomingo at 5:30 p.m.