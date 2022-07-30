Poteau's softball team will have a fundraiser lunch on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Poteau High School parking lot. The team will offer a bag of a burger, chips and a drink for $7. Free local deliveries will be available for orders of five or more.
Poteau softball fundraiser lunch
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Poteau City Council to deal with personnel matters in Monday night's meeting
- Hammers, pigs, cows can make a farmer cuss
- Poteau softball fundraiser lunch
- CASC VP of Academic Affairs pleased with workforce development courses present, future
- Portions of LeFlore County suffer power outage
- LeFlore County August 2022 sports calendar
- Red Oak grad Patten transfers to Oral Roberts
- Voter registration deadline for Aug. 23 election is today
Popular Content
Articles
- Best records in each sports for LeFlore County teams in five-year span of 2017-22
- Review: ‘Paws of Fury’ a sad, declawed ‘Blazing Saddles’
- Poteau Mayor pleased with things going on in Poteau; Whataburger is indeed coming to town
- Good Times Community Theater Group presenting 'Godspell'Thursday, Friday nights, Sunday afternoon
- Retiring Poteau Superintendent highlights accomplishments to his fellow Kiwanians; Sjoberg’s final day in office will be Friday
- Wister Trustees terminate police chief, officer Friday night
- Poteau Public Schools hires new interim superintendent; Turner previous was superintendent at Whitesboro, Arkoma
- Farriell jumps in as Red Oak head basketball coach to continue tradition
- Poteau Schools human resources officer tells Rotarians ways to increase security
- Russell: 'Officers did their jobs' in arrest of assailant at Casey's General Store
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.