Poteau softball plays its Class 4A regional Thursday and Friday at Verdigris. Following is the schedule:
Thursday: Poteau (23-14) vs. Berryhill (24-5) 2 p.m., vs. Verdigris-Idabel winner with a win 6 p.m. (Game 4) OR vs. loser with a loss 4 p.m. (Game 3)
Friday: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser 12 p.m. Game 5, Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner 2 p.m., additional game if necessary at 4 p.m.
Notes: Poteau split its first two district games with Idabel (15-11) on Aug. 10, losing the first 7-5 and winning the second 7-3. Last year, Poteau won two of four games in its regional, going to extra innings in the last two. Poteau's Annika Dill has thrown 88 strikeouts in 101 innings. Also, she has at least two hits in the last three games. Berryhill (24-5) had a 15-game winning streak from Sept. 9-28. Verdigris (29-4) has lost three of its last four games after winning 21 consecutive games.