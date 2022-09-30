Pocola football vs. Sallisaw Central 2022

Pocola's A.J. Lyons-Jerrell runs with the ball against Sallisaw Central.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Poteau survived a road test after a three-hour trek to Madill, while Spiro also pulled out a close win. Pocola ran away with two late scores on homecoming night. Here's a look at the Week 5 football action.

Poteau 17, Madill 14

